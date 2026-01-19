Georgia winter storm: 'Destructive' ice, snow threatens metro Atlanta

The Brief Over a half-inch of ice accumulation could collapse power lines and down trees across the region. Wintry precipitation is forecast to start early Saturday and potentially impact the area through Monday morning. Residents must complete all emergency preparations by sunset Friday to endure potential multi-day power outages.



A high-impact winter storm is forecast to move through North Georgia this weekend, bringing the threat of significant ice and snow accumulation that could lead to widespread power outages and travel disruptions.

The FOX 5 Storm Team is warning residents to prepare for a "long duration event" starting Saturday that may last into Monday.

Winter Storm in Georgia

What we know:

A major winter storm system is moving toward the region, with the National Weather Service anticipating impactful wintry weather on Saturday and Sunday. While the exact track and intensity remain uncertain, the storm is expected to bring a mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow.

Atlanta ice storm: ‘Destructive’ accumulation

What they're saying:

FOX 5 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist David Chandley warned that the potential for ice is the primary concern for the metro area.

"The main concern with this winter weather deal is the ice accumulation for our region," Chandley said. "It’s the ice that really has me concerned."

Chandley noted that while rain returns late Wednesday into Thursday, the weekend brings the "main event."

"The ice accumulation would be destructive. We’re talking about over a half inch of ice in most areas," Chandley said. "That brings down trees, that brings down power lines. So that’s why we have the concern."

Georgia ice storm timing

Timeline:

Wintry precipitation is expected to begin early Saturday and could linger through the start of the workweek.

Wednesday–Friday: Scattered rain showers are expected, but temperatures will remain above freezing.

Saturday morning: The transition to freezing rain begins as temperatures drop.

Saturday night–Sunday: Freezing rain and sleet are likely to continue throughout the day.

Monday morning: Precipitation may switch to snow before ending later in the day.

Snow and ice in this winter storm

Big picture view:

The FOX 5 Storm Team is tracking a low-pressure system moving inland from the Pacific while a trough dives into the Southeast. High-pressure "wedging" is expected to play a major role in keeping cold air locked in place.

Data shows a 40% to 50% chance for at least 0.5 inches of ice accumulation for areas north of Interstate 20. There is also a 30% to 45% chance of 2 inches or more of snow in those same northern regions.

Ice, sleet, freezing rain, or snow?

Local perspective:

The impact will vary significantly by geography. For far North Georgia, snow is expected to be the primary precipitation type. However, for the majority of the region, including metro Atlanta, a "wintry mix" of freezing rain and sleet is the main threat. Once temperatures drop below freezing on Saturday, they are forecast to stay below 32 degrees until Monday afternoon.

How to prepare for an ice storm

Why you should care:

This storm is classified as a "potentially high impact event" with the risk of moderate to major disruptions. Residents should prepare for:

Power outages: Heavy ice accumulation on limbs and lines is likely to cause outages.

Downed trees: A half-inch of ice is often enough to cause widespread tree damage.

Dangerous travel: Significant impacts to road conditions are anticipated through the weekend.

By the numbers:

Metro Atlanta Forecast

Wednesday: High 53 / Low 40 (30% precip)

Thursday: High 53 / Low 44 (60% precip)

Friday: High 53 / Low 35 (60% precip)

Saturday: High 43 / Low 27 (100% precip; rain turning to sleet/ice)

Sunday: High 34 / Low 20 (60% precip; freezing rain)

Monday: High 34 / Low 13

North Georgia Forecast

Wednesday: High 49 / Low 34 (50% precip)

Thursday: High 51 / Low 37 (60% precip)

Friday: High 46 / Low 29 (60% precip; rain/snow mix)

Saturday: High 36 / Low 26 (100% precip; snow/ice mix)

Sunday: High 32 / Low 14 (60% precip; freezing rain/snow)

Monday: High 29 / Low 5

FOX 5 Storm Alert Days

What's next:

The FOX 5 Storm Team has declared Saturday and Sunday to be winter Storm Alert Days.

This is the earliest in the year that an alert like this has been issued.

"They’re not something we just throw around. It takes a meaningful, big event to issue them," said FOX 5 Storm Team meteorologist Alex Forbes. "In fact, I can count on one hand how many times we have issued Storm Alert Days since I’ve worked at the station, and that’s coming up on two years."

The FOX 5 Storm Team is advising residents of metro Atlanta and all of North Georgia to spend the week preparing.

"This winter storm has the potential to be something that most people in this city have not seen before," Forbes explained. "Please prepare for power outages, possibly long ones, and plan to stay wherever you go to bed Friday night."

Stay connected and informed

What you can do:

