Man shot multiple times during parking lot argument in DeKalb County

The Brief A man was shot several times during an altercation at a shopping plaza in the 2400 block of Wesley Chapel Road on Saturday morning. Responding officers found the victim alert and conscious at approximately 10:21 a.m. before he was rushed to a nearby hospital.



The DeKalb County Police Department is investigating after a man was shot outside a busy shopping plaza Saturday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 2400 block of Wesley Chapel Road around 10:21 a.m. following reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the shopping center's parking lot.

The victim was alert when he was transported to the hospital, according to investigators.

Detectives believe the shooting was the result of an argument that escalated in the parking lot.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet identified a suspect or confirmed if any arrests have been made.

What you can do:

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to submit an anonymous tip through the DeKalb County Police Department app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411.