Man shot multiple times during parking lot argument in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County Police Department is investigating after a man was shot outside a busy shopping plaza Saturday morning.
What we know:
Officers responded to the 2400 block of Wesley Chapel Road around 10:21 a.m. following reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the shopping center's parking lot.
The victim was alert when he was transported to the hospital, according to investigators.
Detectives believe the shooting was the result of an argument that escalated in the parking lot.
What we don't know:
Police have not yet identified a suspect or confirmed if any arrests have been made.
What you can do:
The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to submit an anonymous tip through the DeKalb County Police Department app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411.
The Source: Information in this article came from the DeKalb County Police Department via a release.