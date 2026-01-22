Gov. Kemp issues a State of Emergency for Georgia ahead of storm

Gov. Brian Kemp declared a State of Emergency for all of Georgia during a virtual update about the approaching winter storm on Thursday morning.

During the press conference, Kemp and Director of Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Josh Lamb urged everyone in North Georgia to prepare now for the expected ice and snow. Kemp also said that it appears that the storm's arrival may be a bit later than expected. Although it may rain earlier in the day on Saturday, freezing rain may not arrive until Saturday evening.

Kemp also stressed that this is a multi-day event and that effects of the storm could be felt until Tuesday of next week.

Additionally, although it is fairly certain that the mountains of Georgia will see the most snow and ice, it is uncertain at this time exactly how far it will extend into Atlanta itself and further south. However, it is possible that south and central Georgia could also be impacted by freezing rain.

A State of Emergency will allow the GEMA to activate the State Operations Center and mobilize any needed resources to address potential impacts. This includes allowing Georgia's Department of Defense to supply Georgia National Guard troops as necessary.

A Winter Storm Watch is already in effect for several counties in North Georgia and that watch is expected to be expanded.

According to the latest models, North Georgia is more in danger of a major ice storm than a major snow storm.

Current ice total predictions range from half an inch to up to 1.2 inches.

The Source Information provided by Gov. Kemp's office.










