Winter storm prompts urgent call to foster Atlanta shelter dogs

As the threat of winter weather looms over metro Atlanta this weekend, Fulton County Animal Services is asking the public to help protect some of the community’s most vulnerable residents: shelter dogs.

What we know:

Shelter officials say they are currently 34 dogs over their target population, creating additional strain at a time when staffing and transportation could be impacted by hazardous weather conditions. During winter storms, some employees may be unable to safely travel to work, limiting the level of on-site care that can be provided.

Fostering even one dog, officials say, can make a significant difference. Temporary foster homes reduce the number of animals in the shelter, allowing staff to focus resources on the dogs that remain while ensuring foster pets stay warm and comfortable during the storm.

In addition to providing relief during extreme weather, fostering helps reduce stress on dogs and allows the shelter to gather valuable information about how animals behave in a home environment — details that can improve their chances of permanent adoption.

The shelter provides all necessary supplies, including food and medical care. Volunteers are asked to provide a warm, safe space — even for just a weekend — while the weather system moves through the region.

What you can do:

Officials are encouraging residents who plan to stay home during the storm to consider fostering and to visit the shelter to learn how they can help.