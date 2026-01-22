Winter Storm Watch: Possible ice totals for North Georgia

The Brief Ice, not snow, is the biggest danger across North Georgia and metro Atlanta. Power outages and impassable roads are possible through early next week. Officials urge residents to prepare now and stay home if conditions worsen.



A major winter storm expected to move into North Georgia and metro Atlanta this weekend is shaping up to be a dangerous ice event, with forecasters warning that even small shifts in temperature could mean widespread power outages, impassable roads and impacts that linger for days.

When will it begin

What we know:

Rain and chilly conditions will dominate through Friday, with temperatures starting in the 40s and climbing into the 50s both days. No wintry precipitation is expected during that time, but meteorologists say the calm before the storm should not be mistaken for reduced risk. Colder air will surge in late Friday night, setting the stage for freezing rain, sleet and limited snow beginning after midnight and ramping up significantly by Saturday afternoon.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for much of North Georgia from late Friday through Monday, and officials say additional counties — including parts of metro Atlanta — could be added. The FOX 5 Storm Team stresses that this system is primarily an ice storm, not a snowstorm, making impacts harder to predict and potentially more severe.

How much ice can we expect?

Ice accumulation projections vary by location but paint a troubling picture.

What we know:

Forecast estimates show between half an inch and more than an inch of ice possible in cities such as Gainesville, Athens and Cornelia, with Atlanta potentially seeing between 0.5 and 0.9 inches. Even a quarter-inch of ice can bring down tree limbs and power lines, and higher amounts dramatically increase the risk of long-lasting outages.

The most dangerous period will be from Saturday night through Sunday, when freezing rain and sleet are expected to be most widespread, especially north of Interstate 20. Travel could become impossible in some areas as ice coats roads, bridges and overpasses. Forecasters warn residents not to discount the threat simply because snowfall totals may be low.

Compounding concerns, gusty winds are expected Monday, which could knock down ice-laden trees and power lines even after precipitation ends. Temperatures may remain below freezing through much of Monday, preventing ice from melting. A deep freeze is then expected Tuesday morning, with lows in the teens, which could further stress infrastructure and delay recovery efforts.

Prepare now

What they're saying:

Georgia Power said it is monitoring the storm closely and has crews prepared to respond, but officials caution that restoration efforts can be slowed when roads are icy and conditions remain dangerous.

Gov. Brian Kemp has urged Georgians to prepare now by securing food, filling gas tanks and planning for possible power loss. Forecasters echo that message, recommending residents stock up on nonperishable food, batteries and flashlights, charge devices and power banks, and stay off the roads if conditions deteriorate.

While forecast details may continue to change, officials agree on one message: ice poses a serious and potentially crippling threat, and this storm could affect daily life across North Georgia well into next week.

Possible ice totals in North Georgia

