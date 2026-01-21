Georgia Power crews stand by as ice threatens long-lasting power outages

The Brief State officials warn that ice accumulation could cause significant, long-lasting power outages and make roads impassable. Heavy ice on Georgia's dense tree canopy poses a high risk of catastrophic branch failure and downed lines. Residents should immediately stock up on essential supplies and move vehicles away from overhanging tree branches.



Georgia officials and utility crews are readying for "significant, long-lasting power outages" this weekend as a winter storm threatens to blanket the state in snow and a dangerous layer of ice.

Georgia Power crews on standby

What they're saying:

Georgia Power has already engaged crews from across the state to stand by for rapid restoration efforts. The company is encouraging customers to prepare for subfreezing temperatures that could persist through the weekend.

"The company is preparing as well, with crews across the state engaged and ready to safely and quickly respond to potential damage from the storm and restore service for customers," Georgia Power said in a statement.

Local experts are particularly concerned about Georgia's dense tree canopy. Logan House, an arborist and president of the Georgia Arborist Association, said the mix of frozen precipitation could be catastrophic for older trees.

"Once ice loads a limb and you have so much more weight on that branch, the likelihood for that branch to fall is a lot higher," House said. He advised residents to "reduce targets" by moving patio furniture and parking cars away from overhanging branches.

Gov. Brian Kemp warned Wednesday that ice poses the greatest concern for the region. "Even small accumulations can quickly make roads impassable and bring down power lines and trees," Kemp said. He urged residents to use the remaining time before the storm to stock up on food, batteries, and gas.

Ice storm power tips

What you can do:

Georgia Power and state officials recommend several steps for residents to stay safe:

Avoid Downed Lines: Never touch any downed or low-hanging wire. "Never pull tree limbs off of power lines yourself," Georgia Power warned.

Generator Safety: If using a portable generator, follow all manufacturer instructions and never use them in enclosed spaces.

Move Over: Georgia law requires drivers to move over one lane for utility vehicles stopped on the side of the road.

Home Safety: Residents are encouraged to build emergency kits and check on friends or family who may need extra support.

Staying Informed

To track outages and receive updates, Georgia Power offers the following resources:

Outage Alerts: A free service providing personalized updates via text.

Interactive Outage Map: Available at GeorgiaPower.com/Storm, showing near real-time restoration tracking.

Mobile App: Available for Apple and Android devices for on-the-go information.