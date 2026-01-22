Georgia Winter Storm: Current list of cancelations, closures, changes

article

As a winter storm approaches Georgia, several schools, businesses and events are adjusting schedules or announcing cancellations out of caution. Officials say additional changes are possible as the forecast evolves, and residents are encouraged to stay alert for updates.

❄️ Weather-Related Cancellations & Schedule Changes

No school schedule changes announced yet; officials are closely monitoring the forecast.

Any updates will be shared via text, email, the district website, social media and local media.

Change confirmed: Varsity basketball games between Cedar Shoals and Clarke Central have been moved to Saturday, Feb. 7.

Families are urged to ensure contact information is up to date in Parent Portal.

The Mobile Pantry event scheduled for Saturday has been postponed.

New date: Jan. 31 at North Murray High School.

Organizers say additional changes are possible depending on weather conditions.

Friday: Regular hours remain unchanged.

Saturday & Sunday: Modified hours from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

5Church will offer a limited menu all day.

AltaToro will serve brunch during the day and dinner at night.

Guests are encouraged to check restaurant websites and social media for updates.

Saturday’s Speedway Open House has been canceled due to forecasted dangerous weather.

Many attractions will return during the Autotrader 400 NASCAR weekend, Feb. 20–22.

NASCAR Racing Experience driving events will next be available Saturday, March 7.

Tickets and camping information are available at EchoParkSpeedway.com.

BUSINESS CLOSINGS

