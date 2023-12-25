Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she was swatted on Christmas

article

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., said she was the victim of a "swatting" incident on Christmas. She told her X followers it was "like the 8th time" it has happened to her.

In a separate post, Greene published screenshots of life-threatening messages she claimed she received from someone just days prior.

"My local police are the GREATEST and shouldn’t have to deal with this. I appreciate them so much and my family and I are in joyous spirits celebrating the birth of our savior Jesus Christ!" Greene wrote.

Greene has been a frequent target of "swatting" calls, where someone contacts the police under false pretenses, claiming a serious crime was being committed at her home in Rome:

Each incident was confirmed by police to be a false report.