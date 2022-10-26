Marjorie Taylor Greene's Georgia home reportedly swatted for 6th time

article

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she was the victim of another swatting attack.

This latest incident makes this the sixth time that she says someone has called the police to her home in Floyd County, Georgia for a fake crime.

Tuesday morning, Greene posted a message on Twitter that read in part, "I was swatted for the 6th time last night. Swatting is a very serious crime."

"The caller wants to have their victim murdered by police," Green wrote. "But it is also a giant abuse of police resources and time, which is another reason it is a serious crime."

Swatting is the act of making a hoax call to 911 to try and draw a response to law enforcement. Using technology that makes it appear that the emergency call is coming from a victim's home, suspects try to lure law enforcement to the residence by telling them a crime has either happened or is in progress - causing a response from police or a SWAT team.

A spokesperson for Greene confirmed to the National Review that police responded to the Georgia Republican's home but did not give any more information.

The swatting attacks on Greene began in August, when the congresswoman was swatted two nights in a row. In the second incident, Police say a call was received on what appeared to be a suicide crisis line from an internet chat. In the report, the person who made the call allegedly claimed that they were transgender, had shot their family, and were planning on shooting themselves.

Rome police have referred all questions regarding the incidents to the FBI, which is investigating. So far, no one has been arrested.

In September, Greene's husband Perry Greene filed for divorce after 27 years, citing an "irretrievably broken" marriage.