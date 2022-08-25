Marjorie Taylor Greene says she was targeted with 2nd 'swatting' attack

article

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she was a victim of a second swatting attack less than a day after police say her Floyd County home was targeted

Swatting is the act of making a hoax call to 911 to try and draw a response to law enforcement. Using technology that makes it appear that the emergency call is coming from a victim's home, suspects try to lure law enforcement to the residence by telling them a crime has either happened or is in progress - causing a response from police or a SWAT team.

Shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday, Greene tweeted that she has been "swatted again last night." She did not offer any other information about the incident.

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE WAS VICTIM OF ‘SWATTING’ AT ROME RESIDENCE, POLICE CONFIRM

The Rome Police Department confirmed to FOX 5 that they responded to the Georgia Republican lawmaker's home at around 1 a.m. Wednesday after someone reported someone being shot multiple times. Officials determined that the call was a prank when they arrived. It's not clear how many officers responded.

Police said a second caller using a digitally-altered voice said they were upset about Greene's views on transgender youth rights. About a month after taking office, Greene put an anti-transgender rights placard outside her Washington D.C. office across from a transgender flag raised by her neighbor, Illinois Rep. Marie Newman. The sign said, "There are TWO genders: MALE & FEMALE" and "Trust The Science."

"I can’t express enough gratitude to my local law enforcement here in Rome, Floyd County," Greene tweeted after the first incident.

JUDGE UPHOLDS MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE ELECTION ELILGIBILITY

Greene is not the only Republican lawmaker in Georgia to say they've been a victim of swatting. In July, former gubernatorial candidate Kandiss Taylor said she and her family were victims of a swatting call.

Calling the incident "traumatizing," Taylor said someone had called police and falsely claimed that someone had been murdered at her home.

"I don't care what political party you are - this is evil. This is not OK. And I will find out who swatted my house. And I will do everything in my power to bring them to justice," she said.

The Rome Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and Capital Police are investigating.