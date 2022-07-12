Former Georgia governor candidate Kandiss Taylor says her home was swatted

Former Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidate Kandiss Taylor says her family were victims of a swatting call overnight.

Swatting is the act of making a hoax call to 911 to try and draw a response from law enforcement, usually a SWAT team. Technology makes it appear that the emergency call is coming from the victim’s phone. Sometimes swatting is done for revenge, sometimes it's a prank, and it can be deadly.

In a video posted to Twitter shortly after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, Taylor called the ordeal "traumatizing."

"My children were woken up from their bed. Trauma doesn't even begin to explain what just happened at my house. I have it all on video," Taylor said.

FORMER GEORGIA GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE KANDISS TAYLOR CREDITS GOD FOR ‘STRIKING DOWN SATANTIC GUIDESTONES’

According to Taylor, her local sheriff's department received a call from a female text-to-voice program saying that they had shot their husband multiple times and were going to shoot themselves.

The former candidate, who ran against Gov. Brian Kemp and former Sen. David Perdue, lives in Baxley, Georgia with her husband and children ages 14 to 17.

"They came with all their weapons - rifles pointed at my house ready to shoot if they needed to kill me if I opened the door," Taylor said.

She says her teenage son was the one who told her about the police presence.

"I don't care what political party you are - this is evil. This is not ok. And I will find out who swatted my house. And I will do everything in my power to bring them to justice," she said.

The Appling County Sheriff's Office would not confirm to FOX 5 they responded to such a call.

Despite losing the Republican primary race, Taylor has remained in the spotlight.

Last week, an explosion at the Georgia Guidestones brought a renewed look at Taylor's campaign, which including a promise to rid the state of the mysterious granite monument that she called "satanic."

Who is Kandiss Taylor?

Taylor is a GOP activist and educator.

Taylor was outspoken against the established Republican candidates David Perdue and incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp. Taylor called for an audit of the 2020 election.

She said she supports gun rights and is pro-life. On her campaign site, Taylor says some of the topics she's passionate about include education and mental health.

Taylor lost the GOP primary to Kemp.