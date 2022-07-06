Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Kandiss Taylor credits God for 'striking down Satanic Guidestones'

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Kandiss Taylor reacted to what law enforcement are calling an explosion at the Georgia Guidestones, which Taylor promised to "rid" the state of during her campaign.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said an explosion damaged a controversial Georgia landmark on Wednesday. The GBI said Wednesday unknown people were responsible for the damage. As of Wednesday afternoon, investigators had not connected Taylor to the criminal investigation of the monument's destruction.

Taylor tweeted after news of the alleged explosion broke, calling the Guidestones "Satanic."

Taylor promised to demolish the stones when running for governor, proposing a potential executive order. She linked them to "demonic" worship and human sacrifice in a video.

Taylor's stance on the Georgia Guidestones caught the eye of "Last Week Tonight" host John Oliver, who ranted about Taylor's promise to remove the stones.

The Georgia Guidestones, a granite attraction in Elbert County, are located off of Guidestone Road just east of Ga. Highway 77.

Who is Kandiss Taylor?

Taylor is a GOP activist and educator.

Taylor was outspoken against the established Republican candidates David Perdue and incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp. Taylor called for an audit of the 2020 election.

She said she supports gun rights and is pro-life. On her campaign site, Taylor says some of the topics she's passionate about include education and mental health.

Taylor lost the GOP primary to Kemp.

What are the Georgia Guidestones?

Georgia Guidstones (File photo)

The origin of the monument is ambiguous. They were allegedly commissioned by a person under the name R.C. Christian, established in 1980 and have become a roadside attraction for travelers. It's sometimes referred to as "America's Stonehenge" for its unknown origins and size.

The monument is 19 feet high and each stone block weighs about 42,000 pounds. It serves as a calendar and is inscribed with a 10-part message in eight different languages. They're a celestial calendar.

The messages are "guidelines" to humanity, that people have suggested are a "cult message."

"They were meant for a future population after a cataclysmic event," Kubas said.

Elberton colloquially known as "the Granite Capital of the World." The stones were crafted from locally-mined granite and built by an Elberton-area company.

What do the Georgia Guidestones say?

The English portion of the inscription reads:

"Maintain humanity under 500,000,000 in perpetual balance with nature.

Guide reproduction wisely — improving fitness and diversity.

Unite humanity with a living new language.

Rule passion — faith — tradition — and all things with tempered reason.

Protect people and nations with fair laws and just courts.

Let all nations rule internally resolving external disputes in a world court.

Avoid petty laws and useless officials.

Balance personal rights with social duties.

Prize truth — beauty — love — seeking harmony with the infinite.

Be not a cancer on the Earth — Leave room for nature — Leave room for nature."

Georgia Guidestones backlash, vandalism

The guidestones are the centerpiece of online conspiracies.

Former gubernatorial candidate Kandiss Taylor proposed demolishing the Georgia Guidestones as part of her platform, calling them "Satanic."

Over the years the Guidestones have been subjected to graffiti and vandalism.

"But we've never had this level of damage ever done to the Guidestones," Kubas said.