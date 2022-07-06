Expand / Collapse search
Heat Advisory
until THU 9:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
3
Heat Advisory
from WED 12:00 PM EDT until WED 7:00 PM EDT, Elbert County
Heat Advisory
from WED 12:00 PM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Authorities investigating reported explosion at Georgia Guidestones

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 12:06PM
Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta
ELBERT COUNTY, Ga. - Law enforcement is investigating a reported explosion near a northeast Georgia landmark. 

The Georgia Guidestones, a granite attraction in Elbert County, are located off of Guidestone Road just east of Ga. Highway 77. Elberton Granite Association Executive VP Chris Kubas said drone footage showed the monument was significantly damaged. 

The Elbert County Sheriff's Office is investigating and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation bomb squad responded.

Social media posts indicated people heard a loud boom near the site on Wednesday morning. It's still unclear if authorities have identified a suspect in the incident.

The origin of the monument is ambiguous. They were allegedly commissioned by a person under the name R.C. Christian, established in 1980 and have become a roadside attraction for travelers. It's sometimes referred to as "America's Stonehenge" for its unknown origins. 

The monument is 19 feet high. It serves as a calendar and is inscribed with a 10-part message in eight different languages. The messages are "guidelines" to humanity, that people have suggested are a "cult message."

The English portion of the inscription reads:

"Maintain humanity under 500,000,000 in perpetual balance with nature.

Guide reproduction wisely — improving fitness and diversity.

Unite humanity with a living new language.

Rule passion — faith — tradition — and all things with tempered reason.

Protect people and nations with fair laws and just courts.

Let all nations rule internally resolving external disputes in a world court.

Avoid petty laws and useless officials.

Balance personal rights with social duties.

Prize truth — beauty — love — seeking harmony with the infinite.

Be not a cancer on the Earth — Leave room for nature — Leave room for nature."

Former gubernatorial candidate Kandiss Taylor proposed demolishing the Georgia Guidestones as part of her platform, calling them "Satanic." 

Elberton colloquially known as "the Granite Capital of the World." The stones were crafted from locally-mined granite and built by an Elberton-area company.