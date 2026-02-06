Cobb County police honored for acts of kindness at Gotcha Covered Gala

The Brief The Gotcha Covered Blankets Foundation honors fallen Officer Mitchell Georgiana’s legacy by providing blankets to police for community outreach. Cobb County officers were recognized for selfless acts, including funding hotel rooms and supporting grieving families. The foundation has distributed over 2,500 blankets to law enforcement agencies globally to provide warmth and comfort.



Law enforcement officers from across Cobb County gathered Friday night to celebrate a side of the job that rarely makes the evening news: acts of quiet compassion and "the heart behind the badge."

The gala, organized by the Gotcha Covered Blankets Foundation, honored officers who have gone above and beyond to serve their communities through kindness rather than tactical bravery.

What is the Gotcha Covered Blanket Foundation?

The backstory:

The foundation was established by Donna and Paul Georgiana in memory of their son, Smyrna Police Officer Mitchell Georgiana, who died by suicide in November 2021.

Just two days before his death, Mitchell asked his mother for extra blankets to distribute to people experiencing homelessness on cold nights. Today, the foundation ensures police officers have blankets in their patrol cars for anyone in need of warmth or comfort. To date, the organization has distributed more than 2,500 blankets to law enforcement agencies across metro Atlanta, other states, and even other countries.

"Being a policeman was everything to him," Donna Georgiana said. "We got a lot of good officers serving and when I hear stories of the hotel rooms bought for the homeless, the groceries bought for the needy, it's heartwarming."

Honoring Cobb County's finest

What they're saying:

Several officers were singled out Friday for their selfless actions:

Kennesaw Police Officers Jacob Metcalf and Ryan Krohn: Recognized for their ongoing support of a family following the death of a child. "It takes a special person to do this job and someone who cares about the people they're serving," said Kennesaw Police Chief Bill Westenberger. "It just revalidates the heart behind the badge."

Austell Police Officers Bruce Mitchell and Elliott Garnes: Honored for using their own money to provide a hotel room for individuals experiencing homelessness.

"People are doing acts of kindness without announcing it," said Austell Police Chief Shameta Jones-Harrell. "It's genuinely done and not looking for recognition."

The event served as a reminder of the humanity inherent in public service. Smyrna Chief Keith Zgonc noted that the public does not always see the person wearing the uniform.

"We have some people who have really big hearts and who really want to serve their community and that's what we're celebrating tonight," Zgonc said.