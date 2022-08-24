Marjorie Taylor Greene says she was victim of swatting attack

article

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says that she was a victim of a swatting attack early Wednesday morning in Floyd County.

In a tweet sent shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday, the Georgia lawmaker says that she was swatted just after 1 a.m. and promised "more details to come."

Swatting is the act of making a hoax call to 911 to try and draw responses from law enforcement. Suspects can use technology to make it appear that the emergency call is coming from the victim's phone and the situations it leads to can be deadly.

"I can’t express enough gratitude to my local law enforcement here in Rome, Floyd County," Greene tweeted.

Greene is not the only Republican lawmaker in Georgia to say they've been a victim of swatting. In July, former gubernatorial candidate Kandiss Taylor said she and her family were victims of a swatting call.

Calling the incident "traumatizing," Taylor said someone had called police and falsely claimed that someone had been murdered at her home.

"I don't care what political party you are - this is evil. This is not OK. And I will find out who swatted my house. And I will do everything in my power to bring them to justice," she said.

FOX 5 has reached out to Floyd County law enforcement about the alleged swatting and will update the story as soon as we hear back.