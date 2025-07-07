Major road closure: Ellsworth Industrial Blvd. NW shuts down for Beltline construction

The Brief Ellsworth Industrial Boulevard NW will be closed 24/7 from Elaine Avenue NW to Huff Road NW for Beltline construction starting July 7 until July 25. Detours are set up to guide drivers around the closure, with specific routes for southbound and northbound traffic. The closure is part of the construction for the Atlanta BeltLine Northwest Trail Segment 5.



Drivers in northwest Atlanta will need to plan ahead starting Monday as a section of Ellsworth Industrial Boulevard NW shuts down for Beltline construction.

What we know:

According to the Atlanta Department of Transportation, the full 24-hour closure will stretch from Elaine Avenue NW to Huff Road NW.

It begins at 7 a.m. on Monday, July 7, and is expected to remain in place through 4 p.m. on Friday, July 25 — or until the work is complete.

The closure is part of ongoing construction for the Atlanta BeltLine Northwest Trail Segment 5.

Detours will be in place to help drivers get around the closure.

What you can do:

Here's what to know:

Southbound on Ellsworth Industrial Blvd NW toward Elaine Ave NW: Turn right onto Huff Road NW, then right again onto Marietta Blvd NW.

Northbound on Ellsworth Industrial Blvd NW toward Elaine Ave NW: Turn left onto Huff Road NW, then right onto Marietta Blvd NW.

Southbound on Marietta Blvd NW to Elaine Ave NW: Turn left onto Huff Road NW, then left onto Ellsworth Industrial Blvd NW.

Alternate southbound route on Marietta Blvd NW: Turn right onto Huff Road NW, then left onto Ellsworth Industrial Blvd NW.