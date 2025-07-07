Carroll County man arrested for attempted abduction of 10-year-old girl

article

The Brief Nicholas Gosdin attempted to abduct a 10-year-old girl from her porch, but she escaped and alerted her family. Gosdin was detained by a citizen near Roopville Elementary School and faces multiple charges, including kidnapping and false imprisonment. He appeared before a magistrate judge and was denied bond; the case is under investigation by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.



A Carroll County man is in custody and being held without bond after deputies say he tried to abduct a 10-year-old girl from her front porch on July 4.

Nicholas Gosdin arrested

What we know:

According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded just before 5 p.m. on Friday to a home on Old Highway 27 South in Roopville after receiving a report of an attempted child abduction. Witnesses told deputies the suspect, identified as Nicholas Gosdin, fled the scene on foot after being confronted by the child’s parents.

Before leaving the area, Gosdin also approached an elderly neighbor and asked to enter their home, but was turned away. A witness followed him by vehicle as he ran toward the roundabout in Roopville and into nearby woods near the Roopville Elementary School baseball fields. A citizen detained him there until law enforcement arrived.

Gosdin was taken into custody and transported to the Carroll County Jail. He now faces charges of simple battery, cruelty to children, false imprisonment, and kidnapping.

10-year-old girl attempted abduction

The backstory:

Investigators say the 10-year-old victim was sitting on her porch when Gosdin approached her and began talking about construction materials.

When she refused to leave the porch, he allegedly grabbed both of her arms in an attempt to restrain her.

The child managed to break free and ran inside to alert her family.

Neither the victim nor any of the witnesses knew Gosdin or why he was in the area.

Gosdin denied bond

Dig deeper:

Gosdin appeared before a magistrate judge on Monday and was denied bond.

Attempted child abduction case

What we don't know:

Authorities say no additional details about the child will be released due to the sensitive nature of the case.

The case remains under investigation by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division.

Search for surviellence video

What you can do:

Anyone with home surveillance or doorbell video from the area, or who may have seen Gosdin around the time of the incident, is urged to contact Investigator Ametrice Jackson at 770-830-5916 or ajackson@carrollsheriffga.gov.