Midtown Atlanta faces road closures for sewer maintenance starting July

Sewer maintenance work will bring two road closures to Midtown Atlanta in July and August, according to the Atlanta Department of Transportation (ATLDOT).

What we know:

Starting Monday, July 7, a portion of 12th Street NW, from Spring Street NW to West Peachtree Street NW, will be closed to traffic around the clock.

The 24-hour full road closure is scheduled to remain in place through Saturday, Aug. 8, 2025.

Also beginning July 7, Spring Street NW will be reduced to one lane between 10th Street NW and 13th Street NW for weekday maintenance.

That closure will be in effect Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., through July 19, 2025.

Both closures are necessary to accommodate planned sewer infrastructure work, according to the city.