Georgia Black Republican Council supports state's new voter law, opposes boycott

The Georgia Black Republican Council is challenging Democrats' claims that the Election Integrity Act of 2021, signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp, seeks to disenfranchise blacks and other communities of color.

Members of the organization gathered at the Georgia State Capitol on Monday to voice support for Georgia's controversial new voter law, Senate Bill 202.

Group representative Annette Davis Jackson told FOX 5, "This election bill is so very important to the state of Georgia, and the reason it is so very important to the state of Georgia, so there will not be any interference in our elections. That's the key."

The group insists the changes in the law will help ensure fair elections in our state.

"A lot of the things that are in this bill, are just common sense ideas and practices, best practices that are already being done", said Darryl Wilson.

Last week, a coalition of faith leaders representing more than 1000 churches across Georgia, launched a nationwide boycott against The Home Depot, after the home improvement giant refused to meet with them to discuss SB 202. They want The Home Depot to publicly oppose the new law.

Wilson criticized clergy members and corporations that are siding with them.

"The boycott, clearly is misinformed," said Wilson. "I call it a rush to rhetoric and a rush to judgment by corporations who say they have listened to certain leaders, but haven't listened to all of them, about what this bill does and does not do."

Critics of the boycott insist it's going to hurt the main people those calling for the boycott claim they want to protect and point to the economic impact MLB's decision to move the All-Star Game out of Cobb County will have on Georgia's economy.

"It hurts black businesses who are preparing, have already prepared for being a part of the All-Star Game, preparing supplies and resources," Wilson said. "That is a clear disconnect with the boycott of Georgia, based on a bill that they clearly haven't read and that goes all the way to the White House."

