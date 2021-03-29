Local leader says Fulton County unfairly targeted by Georgia election law

Gov. Brian Kemp changed the way Georgians vote with a stroke of a pen when he signed Senate Bill 202 into law last week.

During last week's program, the Georgia Gang's Phil Kent joined GOP pundits praising the voting reform legislation.

"This bill, now law, represents confidence in a system where you take Fulton County, Fulton County has been rife with fraud for as long as I can remember. And yes, there is a mechanism in place to take over when a local board of election system fails," said Kent.

Fulton County Commission Chair Robb Pitts, responding to supporters of the new law, said SB 202 is the latest effort by people he calls "bad-faith actors" unfairly targeting Fulton County and its elections.

RELATED: Groups file lawsuit challenging Georgia’s Republican-backed election law

Fed up with unfounded allegations of voter fraud, Chairman Pitts has reiterated a challenge he first posed to state GOP leaders last year during the 2020 Presidential Election.

Advertisement

"I said if you have evidence of any wrongdoing, any fraud within Fulton County, bring it to me and I'll get to the bottom of it," Pitts said. "But as of today no one, not one person, has brought me one iota of any credible evidence."

He said a thorough investigation by the state found no evidence of voter fraud in 2020 and contends the false narrative and change in voting laws was pushed by GOP lawmakers upset by the election outcome.

"We faced challenges through no fault of our own," said Pitts, "but in spite of those challenges we were able to conduct several very successful elections."

Senate Bill 202 will limit the number of ballot drop boxes Fulton County deploys despite zero evidence, they say, of wrongdoing across the three dozen drop boxes they securely used this last election.

TOP ELECTION STORIES:

Under the law, the county is prohibited from using the mobile voting buses used last year. Most concerning of all, Pitts said, it will allow the state to take over the Board of Registration and Elections simply because they don’t like how Fulton County votes.

Chairman Pitts says commissioners haven't met since the bill was passed but expects they'll discuss the controversial action at their next meeting.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.