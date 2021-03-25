Georgia House to vote on Republican-backed voting bill

The Georgia House of Representatives plans to vote on one of the election bills moving through the Legislature Thursday.

A state House panel on Monday approved Senate Bill 202, which passed the Senate earlier this month as a two-page bill to limit who can be sent an absentee ballot application but has since ballooned in size. The current version would limit the time people have to request an absentee ballot, restrict where absentee ballot drop boxes can be located and when they can be accessed, and make it a crime for anyone to hand out food or water to voters standing in line.

The bill also would allow lawmakers to appoint the chair of the state election board, a position currently held by Georgia’s elected secretary of state, and give lawmakers a new mechanism to intervene in county election offices they deem to be underperforming.

Republican lawmakers have backed off some of the more controversial voting restrictions, including a provision that would have limited Sunday voting, a popular day for Black churchgoers to vote during "souls to the polls" events. Also removed is language to greatly limit who can vote absentee by mail, which would have ended no-excuse absentee voting available to any Georgia voter since 2005.

According to Rep. Barry Fleming, the chairman of the House committee, changes are needed to restore voters’ confidence in the election system.

But Democrats want Gov. Brian Kemp to veto any bill that makes it harder to vote.

"As an American who believes in democracy, we can not have any barriers to the ballot, any barriers to voting," Rev. Joyce Myers-Brown, who is part of a group of more than 400 clergy, faith leaders, and laity from across Georgia who sent Kemp a letter about the bills.

Also under consideration in the legislature is House Bill 531, which could receive a vote in Senate committee later this week. The Senate has introduced a new version of the bill that is very similar to legislation passed by the chamber earlier this year, without provisions that limit who can vote absentee by mail.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mike Dugan said Monday that provision was removed after it "seemed to cause consternation" as the bill was moving through initial rounds of voting.

The current version of the bill would ban the secretary of state from entering into consent agreements, after Trump falsely claimed that a consent agreement prohibited election officials from properly scrutinizing signatures on absentee ballot envelopes. It would also give the legislature the ability to overturn emergency rules adopted by the state election board, among many other provisions.

Both bills would require a photo ID for absentee voting, a proposal that has been endorsed by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and GOP Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Time is running short, with Georgia’s legislative session set to end March 31.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.