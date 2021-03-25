State lawmaker seen being led away in handcuff during protest in the Gold Dome

A new video shot early Thursday evening shows Georgia Rep. Park Cannon, D-Atlanta, being led from the rotunda at the state Capitol in handcuffs.

Rep. Cannon was being escorted by two Georgia State Patrol troopers as protesters shouted around her. Cannon was reportedly taking part in a protest over the signing of the voting reform bill passed by both houses earlier in the day.

The video shows the troopers escort Cannon into an elevator.

It was not immediately known if the representative was under arrest or was being charged.

This is not the first time Cannon has had a run-in with law enforcement officials during a protest over the state's voting reform bill. Almost a month ago, on Feb. 26, a police officer grabbed her arm to try to escort her out of the way. That led to a sit-on on the rotunda steps.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

