Georgia corporate CEOs, faith leaders to discuss voting rights challenges

Less than a week after religious leaders in Georgia announced they would postpone boycotts of major Georgia companies that failed to challenge new election laws in the state, CEOs of Georgia's biggest companies will meet with those leaders for a digital "summit."

A joint statement said Georgia's AME Bishop Reginald Jackson and James Quincey, Chairman and CEO of Coca-Cola, will lead a closed Zoom discussion between Georgia-based CEOs and state faith-based leaders on Tuesday to discuss next steps in addressing SB 202.

The Georgia companies involved include Delta-Airlines, Home Depot, AT&T, Southern Company, Aflac and UPS, among others.

RELATED: Georgia boycott postponed as faith-based leaders, company executives plan meeting

Jackson will host faith-based leaders from around Georgia and leaders from Black Voters Matter, the New Georgia Project and the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Jackson has called on Georgia's corporate leaders to speak out against SB 202, which he calls suppressive and racist. He requested a summit before committing to a boycott of the companies, officials said.

Advertisement

RELATED: Atlanta business professor predicts boycotts will have little effect in Georgia

Officials said a "series of positive developments" have occurred since the discussion of a boycott, such as Coca-Cola and Delta Air Lines denoucing the bill publicly.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.