Former White House chief Mark Meadows enters plea in Georgia election interference case

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has pleaded not guilty to charges connected to the Georgia election interference case.

By entering a plea, Meadows will not be required to appear at an arraignment hearing on Wednesday in Atlanta.

Meadows reportedly filed the plea on Friday, and it was posted on Tuesday.

Meadows is fighting to move his case from Fulton County Superior Court to federal court because he says his former federal job should protect him from state charges.

Four of the 18 other co-defendants are also asking to move their cases to federal court -- former assistant general Jeffrey Clark, state Sen. Shawn Still, Georgia's Republican Party Chairman Daviod Shafer, and Cathy Latham.

Clark submitted a not guilty on Sept. 1; attorney John Eastman also submitted a not guilty plea on Sept. 4; Cathy Latham. Sidney Powell, and Misty Hampton also pled not guilty on Sept. 5.

Former President Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants were indicted Aug. 14 for violating Georgia's RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act and other charges related to the 2020 election results in Georgia. The grand jury indictment was issued following a 2-and-1/2-year investigation by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and a recommendation for indictment by a special grand jury earlier in the year.

Offenses listed in the indictment include an alleged request from Trump to Georgia's Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, to alter votes. Other charges include making false statements and writings, impersonating a public officer, filing false documents, influencing witnesses, conspiracy to defraud the state, and perjury, among others.

Additional defendants in the case include Trump's former lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, and former White House Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows. All defendants were ordered to surrender to the Fulton County Jail by noon on Aug. 25. Initially, Willis requested a trial date in March 2024, but that request has since been amended to Oct. 23, 2023. Trump continues to assert that he won the election and claims that he is now facing persecution.