Stealthy thief targeting iPhone deliveries spotted in Cherokee, Bartow counties

Investigators in Cherokee and Bartow counties are looking for a thief. Authorities say he is a very picky porch pirate who only steals packages with phones inside.

Sandra Brinson was expecting a delivery of a new iPhone. She says her home security video shows that shortly after it was delivered, it was stolen off of her front porch.

"It's disconcerting that someone walked up to my house in broad daylight to steal something," said Brinson.

She is not the only one this has happened to. Investigators in Cherokee and Bartow counties say the same man has been spotted in multiple neighborhoods.

Both agencies posted photos of the man they're looking for. He drives a small black sedan, believed to be a Honda Civic. In the photos he's dressed the same, with a reflective vest, bright yellow sneakers, and he carries a Walmart bag.

"To neighbors, that makes him look like a delivery person, and it also gives him something to put the iPhone into," said Cherokee County Sheriff's Capt. Jay Baker.

Investigators say this porch pirate knows exactly what he wants. So far, he's only stolen phones. In Cherokee County, they were all iPhones.

"This individual knows what addresses are going to be receiving an iPhone that day, and he's going to that location. We don't know if that's information he's getting inside from one of the companies involved in this delivery or the sale of the phone, we just don't know yet," said Capt. Baker.

Since posting this man's photo on social media, several people have commented that they have seen him in other neighborhoods, and they're now keeping an eye out for him.

"Hopefully we'll get a call, he's in someone's neighborhood, and we'll intercept him before he intercepts another iPhone," said Capt. Baker.

Investigators suggest, at least until this guy is arrested, if you're going to buy an iPhone, have it delivered to a local store and pick it up there or make sure it can only be delivered with a signature.