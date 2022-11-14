More arrests made in multimillion-dollar theft ring targeting Georgia churches

More arrests have been made in a nationwide theft ring targeting donations church congregations mailed in, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says.

In all, investigators said 36 churches were victimized just in Fayette County for more than $150,000.

FOX 5 News reported in October law enforcement arrested three people from Houston.

Fayette County Sheriff Barry Babb said the ring operates out of Texas and went to metro Atlanta to steal offering checks out of church mailboxes during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Investigators say the theft ring targeted 14 states across the Southeast and Midwest as well as California.

Roberto Toboso-Morodo, 31, Mayrelis Rodrigues-Roldan, 32, and Arian Ochoa-Agular, 32, were taken into custody last month. All three are from Houston.

Four more people have since been arrested. Deputies identified them as Eduardo Antelo-Gonzalez, 36, Dayani Antelo-Gonzalez, 38, and Jose Leyva-Guerrero, 36, all from Houston, and Pedro Ramirez-Camillo, 30, of Tampa.

All seven are being held in the Fayette County Jail without bond and were charged with violating Georgia's Rico Act.

Investigators say 10 more suspects are now wanted, bringing the total number of suspects to 17. Deputies say the ring is responsible for the theft of over $1.5 million from churches in 14 states.

Investigators say this image shows a suspect in a multimillion dollar theft ring that targeted churches during the pandemic cashing a stolen check at a Houston-area ATM. (Fayette County Sheriff's Office)

They are accused of stealing offering checks from church mailboxes and then taking the stolen mail to Houston, Texas and cashing them at ATMs.

Since FOX 5 first broke this story, the sheriff’s office has asked churches to secure their mailboxes and offer their congregations options such as online tithing.

Flat Creek Baptist in Fayetteville was one of 36 metro Atlanta churches investigators say was targeted by a multimillion dollar theft ring during the pandemic. (FOX 5)

The list of known churches targeted in Georgia, according to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office includes:

Apostolic Christian Church of Peachtree City

Christ Church at Whitewater

Covenant Presbyterian

Dogwood Church & Real Life Center

Episcopal Church of the Nativity

Fayette Presbyterian

Fayette Samaritans

Fayette Seventh Day Adventist

Fayetteville Church of Christ

Fayetteville First Baptist

Flat Creek Baptist

Grace Baptist

Grace Evangelical

Heritage Baptist

Holy Trinity Catholic

Hopewell United Methodist

Inman United Methodist

Kenwood Baptist

Lisbon Baptist

McDonough Christian

McDonough Road Baptist

New Beginning Praise & Worship

North Fayette United Methodist

Olivet Baptist

One Church

Peachtree City Christian

Peachtree City Church of Christ

Peachtree City First Baptist

Peachtree City United Methodist

Prince of Peace Lutheran

Saint Gabriel / Saint Vincent de Paul

Saint Matthew

South Fayette Church of Christ

Southern Crescent

Tyrone First Christian

Whitewater Church

What is the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act?

The Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, or RICO, was developed to fight organized crime. It was enacted in 1970 after being signed into law by President Richard Nixon.

Federally, RICO was originally was intended to be used to combat the Mafia. It draws from a list of 27 federal crimes and eight state crimes committed repeated over the course of a 10-year period. Those crimes can include fraud, theft, computer crimes, embezzlement, credit scams, investment schemes, human trafficking, illegal gambling, bribery, kidnapping, murder, money laundering, counterfeiting, and various drug charges.

The Justice Department has used RICO to dismantle multiple crime families including the Gambions and also has helped to weed out corruption in several city police departments including those in Key West and Los Angeles. Prosecutors have also used RICO to try to dismantle several street gangs and helped in prosecuting businesses that break federal law.

Georgia’s RICO statutes are similar to the federal version, but are much broader in that the criminal "enterprise" does not have to be around as long. Georgia is one of only 33 states that has its own RICO statutes. However, in both state and federal laws, a pattern of criminal enterprise has to be established.

Recently, the Fulton County District Attorney's Office used the RICO act to arrest rappers Young Thug, Gunna, and Yak Gotti and about two dozen other alleged "Young Slime Life" associates. The DA's officer also hired a RICO expert in its investigating potential efforts by former President Donald Trump and others to influence last year’s general election.

State prosecutors earlier this month used RICO to charge 17 gang members investigators say were terrorizing Barrow County and surrounding areas.

Both investigations have thrust the common, but complex charge of RICO back into the public spotlight.

Violating RICO carries a maximum of 20 years and a fine that is "greater of $25,000 or three times the amount of pecuniary gain."

Under RICO, victims impacted can seek civil recourse without the defendant being able to hide behind bankruptcy to skirt judgment or restitution.