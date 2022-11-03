State leaders announce indictment of 17 alleged gang members

In a news conference at the state Capitol Thursday afternoon, Attorney General Chris Carr and Gov. Brian Kemp announced the indictments of more than a dozen alleged gang members.

According to an indictment, a Barrow County grand jury returned a true bill on Oct. 25 on 31 different counts including violation of the Georgia Street Terrorism and Prevention Act, violation of the Rackateer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, felony murder and aggravated assault.

Prosecutors allege the people involved are part of the 18-Trey Gangster Bloods.

Those named in the indictment include:

Ralph Alecia

Jamar Ramsay

Nicholas Wiseman

Taurris Taylor

Nigel Harvey

Maya Covert

Brantavious Sims

Kenneth Searcy

Akeem Lanier

Quintavius Render

Dexcaddrick Graddy

Quentin Walker, Jr.

Ritasha Ogburn

Tonisha Wilson

Kalip Sherman

Aaron Smith

Antwon Sutton

This is a developing story.

