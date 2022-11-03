State leaders announce indictment of 17 alleged gang members
ATLANTA - In a news conference at the state Capitol Thursday afternoon, Attorney General Chris Carr and Gov. Brian Kemp announced the indictments of more than a dozen alleged gang members.
According to an indictment, a Barrow County grand jury returned a true bill on Oct. 25 on 31 different counts including violation of the Georgia Street Terrorism and Prevention Act, violation of the Rackateer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, felony murder and aggravated assault.
Prosecutors allege the people involved are part of the 18-Trey Gangster Bloods.
Those named in the indictment include:
- Ralph Alecia
- Jamar Ramsay
- Nicholas Wiseman
- Taurris Taylor
- Nigel Harvey
- Maya Covert
- Brantavious Sims
- Kenneth Searcy
- Akeem Lanier
- Quintavius Render
- Dexcaddrick Graddy
- Quentin Walker, Jr.
- Ritasha Ogburn
- Tonisha Wilson
- Kalip Sherman
- Aaron Smith
- Antwon Sutton
This is a developing story.