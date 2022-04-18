Teens arrested in murder of man found shot to death near City Pond Park

article

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said two teenagers are at the Barrow County Detention Center, charged in connection to the murder of a person found lying near City Pond Park in Barrow County.

The GBI said, on April 12, 19-year-old Lane Michael Bullard had multiple gunshot wounds when Winder Police Department officers found him. Investigators announced the arrests of 18-year-old Winder resident Brantavious Sims and 17-year-old Statham resident Jayquan Crawford on Monday.

Law enforcement arrested Sims on April 13 and Crawford turned himself in on April 14.

Sims faces murder and gun possession charges. Crawford is charged with being a party to the crime of murder.

Winder Police Department officers found the 19-year-old dead beside a car on a dirt road, but turned the case over to the Barrow County Sheriff's Office and GBI.

The GBI conducted an autopsy.

It's not clear what led up to the shooting.

