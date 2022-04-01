Man suspected of Georgia double murder caught driving victim's stolen car, police say

article

Police and agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation have charged a man in connection to a deadly double homicide at a Winder home in March.

Officials with the Winder Police Department say 25-year-old Kansas City resident Martell Lamont Scott was arrested on a warrant in Missouri.

The investigation began on March 5, when officers found 29-year-old Marcus Gardner and 30-year-old Christina Virginia Smith shot inside their home on the 100 block of Bush Chapel Drive. Investigators say no one had seen or heard from the couple for the two days prior to their discovery.

During their investigation into the homicides, police say they discovered that Gardner's 2005 Ford Escape was missing from the home. A few weeks later, Scott was arrested driving the vehicle.

According to investigators, Scott was an acquaintance of Gardner and had been living with his two victims for weeks before the murders.

Scott has been transported back to Georgia and is in custody at the Barrow County Detention Center.

The suspect is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of felony murder,, one count of possessing a firearm during the commission of a crime, and one count of theft by taking motor vehicle.

