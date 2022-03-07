2 found shot dead inside Winder home, police say

article

Police in Winder said officers found two people shot to death inside a home on Saturday in Winder.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is helping the Winder Police Department investigate the deaths of 29-year-old Marcus Gardner, and 30-year-old Christina Virginia Smith.

Police no one had seen or heard from the couple for two days when police found them dead in a home at 189 Bush Chapel Drive.

Police said a car belonging to one of them was missing from the house.

It's early in the investigation and details are limited, but anyone with information is asked to call the Winder Police Department at 770-867-2156 or the GBI at 706-552-2309.

