GBI names suspect accused of killing postal worker, shooting at deputies

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation named the man accused of shooting and killing a mail carrier, evading a traffic stop and shooting at law enforcement in Banks County.

The GBI said Danielsville resident Larry Steven Grogan, 49, is a suspect in the ongoing homicide investigation of 59-year-old Asa Wood, a rural postal worker and Commerce resident who was shot while delivering mail.

The Banks County Sheriff’s Office said the man was shot sometime before 9:30 a.m. Saturday on a rural road outside Commerce.

Hours later, deputies found the suspect. While patrolling Highway 51 and Bennett Road, a vehicle of interest was encountered by deputies. Deputies attempted to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle and the driver of the vehicle fled from deputies.

A chase between the suspect, identified as Grogan, and law enforcement ensued when the suspect avoided a traffic stop, and police disabled the suspect's car.

Grogan allegedly began firing at deputies after exiting the car. Deputies returned fire and shot Grogan, who was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies were not injured in the shooting, officials said.

The Banks County Sheriff’s Office is working in tandem with the U.S. Postal Inspectors, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Banks County Coroner’s Office.

The GBI will deliver its investigative findings to the Piedmont Judicial Circuit District Attorney for review.

Attacking a mail carrier is a federal crime.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

_____

