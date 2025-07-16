Peter Hubbard defeats Keisha Waites in Democratic Georgia PSC primary

article

The Brief Peter Hubbard defeated Keisha Waites in the Democratic runoff for Georgia Public Service Commission District 3 and will face Republican incumbent Fitz Johnson in November. The race centers on rising Georgia Power bills, utility accountability, and expanding access to green energy alternatives like solar and battery storage. All five PSC seats are currently held by Republicans; voters statewide will decide two seats in the 2024 general election.



Peter Hubbard emerged victorious Tuesday in the Democratic runoff for Georgia Public Service Commission District 3, defeating former state lawmaker Keisha Waites to claim the party’s nomination in a low-turnout election centered on rising energy costs and representation, according to the Associated Press.

What we know:

The Georgia Public Service Commission (PSC) regulates electric and natural gas utilities across the state, including Georgia Power and Atlanta Gas Light. Hubbard now advances to face Republican incumbent Fitz Johnson in the November general election.

The runoff was triggered after no candidate received a majority in the June 17 primary. Waites led that three-way race, but Hubbard built a decisive lead in metro Atlanta counties Fulton and DeKalb, according to unofficial returns posted by the Georgia Secretary of State’s office.

The five-member PSC has been fully controlled by Republicans. Hubbard, a longtime advocate for green energy, pledged to bring change. He claims that he will fight for seniors, low-income households and for all those who deserve a lower power bill.

The backstory:

The PSC’s decisions have had direct impact on Georgia residents' monthly energy bills. Georgia Power customers have seen their bills increase six times in recent years, driven by rising fuel costs, infrastructure investments, and the costly expansion of Plant Vogtle’s nuclear reactors. A typical customer now pays more than $175 a month, including taxes.

Hubbard supports a transition to solar power backed by battery storage, rather than continued expansion of natural gas generation. Waites campaigned on the need for representation of Black voters and Democrats on the commission.

Both candidates criticized current commissioners for failing to rein in Georgia Power’s rising charges.

What they're saying:

Waites conceded Tuesday night in a message to supporters and urged unity heading into the general election.

She said she would support Hubbard in November in a "shared vision for a Public Service Commission that truly serves the public."

By the numbers:

100,000+: Turnout in the runoff, about 1% of Georgia’s 8 million registered voters

$175+: Average Georgia Power residential monthly bill, including taxes

2.3 million: Georgia Power customers served statewide

5: Number of Republican-held seats on the Public Service Commission

What you can do:

Georgia voters will weigh in on two PSC seats in the upcoming election. In addition to District 3, voters will choose between incumbent Tim Echols (R) and Democrat Alicia Johnson (D) in District 2. Although candidates must reside in their district, all Georgia voters cast ballots for all five commission seats.