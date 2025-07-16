Suspected car-burglars scared away at Stockbridge home, police say

article

Police in Stockbridge are warning residents to lock their vehicle doors to keep valuables safe from would-be car burglars.

Investigators shared a recent attempted car break-in caught by the homeowner's security cameras.

What we know:

In the video taken on Monday morning, the two people walked up the driveway and attempted to open the doors of one of the homeowner's three vehicles.

Police say they were stopped by the home's motion lights and security system, and the pair ran off before they could take anything.

What they're saying:

Officials say there are three simple steps you can take to reduce your risk of becoming a victim.

1. Lock your car doors

2. Take your keys and valuables

3. Hide anything that can't be removed.

"Prevention works—and it's a team effort," the Stockbridge Police Department wrote.

What you can do:

Officials are asking anyone who may recognize the two suspects to call the Stockbridge Police Department.