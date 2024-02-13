Fat Tuesday/Mardi Gras celebrations in metro Atlanta | 2024

article

Today, Feb. 13, Fat Tuesday or Mardi Gras. It's a day for revelry that includes parades, parties, food, drink and beads – one last indulgence for the religious before the Christian fasting season of Lent begins on Ash Wednesday. Read about its history here.

Here's a list of Fat Tuesday or Mardi Gras festivities in the metro Atlanta area today:

Louisiani Bistreaux (all locations) is hosting a Fat Tuesday celebration at all 4 of its locations in metro Atlanta on Feb. 13. There will be live music from 7 to 10 p.m., special dishes, and revelry. Live jazz and $2 oysters at the Buckhead location.

Celebrate Fat Tuesday in Little Five Points with the Seed and Feed Marching Band. The celebration will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the L5P Community Center. The band will make stops at Elmyr, Yacht Club, Plazas, L5 Corner Tavern, Brewhouse, OutKast Mural and Star Bar. All ages welcome.

Ziba's Restaurant & Wine Bar on Boulevard Street is celebrating Fat Tuesday with the Groovetet. Come out for a night of New Orleans funk, Second line and some old school R&B classics.

La Madeleine's French Barkey & Cafe is offering a purple, green and yellow Mardi Gras danish on Fat Tuesday. Cost is $3.99.

Copeland's of New Orleans on Cobb Parkway is celebrating Fat Tuesday with music by The Squirrelheads, a special Mardi Gras buffet, $4 draft beer and wine, and their signature $7 Hurricanes and Crash and Burns in their 16 oz. Mardi Gras souvenir cop.

Blind Willies Club on North Highland Avenue is celebrating Fat Tuesday with king cake, party favors, beads and music by The Crawdaddies.

Dixie Tavern in Marietta is celebrating Fat Tuesday with the Kurt Thomas Band, beads, booze and more.

Moonshadow Tavern in Tucker is celebrating Fat Tuesday with a performance by Wasted Potential at 8 p.m.

Lagarde's in Chamblee is celebrating Fat Tuesday with live music, food specials, Hurricanes, Hand Grenades, Abita and Parish Brewing beer on tap.

Hugo's Oyster Bar in Roswell is celebrating Fat Tuesday with food and Abita specials and Mardi Gras beads. Their regular oyster happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. features a dozen gulf oysters for $18 and $22 for a dozen chargrilled oysters.

Henry's Louisiana Grill in Acworth is celebrating Fat Tuesday with Louisiana specials all day, including drink specials, complimentary king cake and giveaways. Chef Henry will draw TWO Mardi Gras raffle winners during dinner! The 1st raffle prize is an an eye-catching Abita neon light and the 2nd is an RTIC Mardi Gras Cooler packed with Mardi Gras swag!

Brimstone Restaurant & Tavern in Alpharetta is celebrating Fat Tuesday with karaoke hosted by DJ Quincy.

Semper Fi Bar & Grille in Woodstock is celebrating Fat Tuesday with the King Mardi cocktail for just $8.

Canton Icehouse in Canton is celebrating Fat Tuesday with $3.99 Bahama Mamas, Hurricanes and Mystery Mix.

Social Fox Brewing in Norcross is offering King Cake Beer on Fat Tuesday.

New Black Wall Street in Stonecrest is celebrating Fat Tuesday with Hurricanes, food, music, masks, beads and more.

15th Street Pizza & Pub in McDonough is celebrating Fat Tuesday with non-stop Zydeco music, $1 off craft and import beers, bowls of crawfish and sausage or chicken and sausage gumbo.

Southern Roots Tavern & Eatery in McDonough is hosting Fat Tuesday sing-along karaoke with food and drink specials.

Where to buy king cake

Dutch Monkey Doughnuts in Cumming offers a king cake that is deep fried, glazed, coated in salted butter and topped with cream cheese icing and sprinkles.

Great Harvest Bread Co. offers king cakes daily. The dough is swirled with cinnamon and sweet cream. Decorated with royal icing and sprinkles.

Henri's Bakery (multiple locations) offers a 16-inch king cake with cream cheese and cinnamon fillings for $44.99.

McEntyres Bakery in Smyrna offers King Cake. Cost is $36.99 for a cake that serves 15 to 18.