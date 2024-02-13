Mardi Gras celebration extra special at Louisiana Bistreaux Perimeter

If any place knows how to host a Mardi Gras party, it's Louisiana Bistreaux Seafood Kitchen. And at the restaurant's Perimeter location, the celebration will be extra boisterous this year!

Along with celebrating Fat Tuesday today, Louisiana Bistreaux Perimeter is also marking its first anniversary – which means the king cake will also serve as a birthday cake! If you're a longtime Good Day Atlanta viewer, you'll remember that we've spent several Mardi Gras mornings at the restaurant's Decatur location – but with the dual celebration in Dunwoody, we decided to grab a fistful of beads and head up to Dunwoody for a morning of cafe au lait, beignets, and jazz!

Owner Fred Delawalla says the party will continue all day at all Louisiana Bistreaux locations (including Buckhead and East Point), and that at the Perimeter spot, guests can expect delicious offerings for breakfast/brunch, lunch, and happy hour, and live music from house band Milkshake Mayfield and the Milkshake Quintet in the evening with dinner.

So...what's on the menu at Louisiana Bistreaux? It's a true Bayou bonanza, with fried gator tail, seafood and andouille sausage gumbo, Cajun jambalaya, crawfish and shrimp po' boys, and sweets including a bourbon bread pudding.

Louisiana Bistreaux Perimeter is located at 237 Perimeter Center Parkway Northeast, Suite H-11, Park Center Building 2 in Dunwoody – and regular hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Click here to check out more information on each location and to look over the menu.