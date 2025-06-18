Engaged couple's cause of death revealed after Lake Oconee disappearance
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities have released the causes of death for Gary Jones and Joycelyn Wilson.
The backstory:
The couple, who were engaged to be married, disappeared on Feb. 8 while on Lake Oconee to celebrate Jones’ 50th birthday.
All that was found was their boat, which was circling near the lake’s dam. A search team found Wilson's body the following day.
Jones' shoes, wallet, and other personal belongings were also found, but his body was not found for nearly a month.
What they're saying:
The written autopsy report says accidental drowning for both Wilson and Jones," said Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills.
PREVIOUS STORIES
- Funeral held for Westminster coach Gary Jones who died at Lake Oconee
- Body of missing Atlanta teacher, coach found in Lake Oconee: sheriff
- 13 days after disappearing, Gary Jones remains missing on Lake Oconee
- Search resumes for missing coach at Lake Oconee amid death investigation
- Service set for Spelman instructor as Lake Oconee search for coach continues
- Lake Oconee tragedy: Spelman College instructor mourned, Westminster coach missing
The Source: The Putnam County Sheriff's Office provided the update for this article. Previous FOX 5 Atlanta reports were also used.