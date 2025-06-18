Engaged couple's cause of death revealed after Lake Oconee disappearance

article

The Brief Authorities confirmed that Gary Jones and Joycelyn Wilson died from accidental drowning. The couple vanished on Feb. 8 while celebrating Jones' 50th birthday on Lake Oconee; their boat was found circling near the dam. Wilson's body was discovered the day after their disappearance, while Jones' body was found nearly a month later.



The backstory:

The couple, who were engaged to be married, disappeared on Feb. 8 while on Lake Oconee to celebrate Jones’ 50th birthday.

All that was found was their boat, which was circling near the lake’s dam. A search team found Wilson's body the following day.

Jones' shoes, wallet, and other personal belongings were also found, but his body was not found for nearly a month.

What they're saying:

The written autopsy report says accidental drowning for both Wilson and Jones," said Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills.

