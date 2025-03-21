Funeral held for Westminster coach Gary Jones who died at Lake Oconee

The Brief Dozens gathered in Atlanta Friday to honor Gary Jones, a beloved Westminster Schools coach and teacher, at his funeral service. Jones and his fiancée died tragically at Lake Oconee in February while celebrating his 50th birthday; their causes of death are still under investigation. Jones was remembered as a man of faith and mentorship, known for his deep impact on students and his commitment to helping others thrive.



A somber crowd gathered Friday to say goodbye to Gary Jones, a longtime teacher and track coach at the Westminster Schools, whose life and legacy has left a profound mark on the Atlanta community.

What we know:

Funeral services for Jones began at noon at Elizabeth Baptist Church on Cascade Road in southwest Atlanta. Lines of students, colleagues, friends, and family members stretched outside the church, as mourners waited to pay their respects and sign a memorial book filled with heartfelt memories.

Jones, affectionately known as "Gary Good Guy," was remembered not only for his passion for coaching and teaching but also for his deep faith and commitment to mentoring students.

One friend shared that his lifelong friend lived for his students and Jones always said a prayer about being present and intentional and making sure he did his job by making sure his students walked out and thrived in life, not just survive.

The backstory:

Jones spent more than two decades at Westminster, a private Christian school in Atlanta, where he served as a teacher, advisor, and head of the track and field program. Friends say he lived to serve others and found true purpose in supporting what he called "God’s precious children."

Jones and his fiancée, Dr. Jocelyn Wilson, had planned to marry this month. The couple was celebrating his 50th birthday at Lake Oconee on Feb. 8 when tragedy struck. Their empty boat was discovered that afternoon, and Wilson’s body was recovered the following day. It took search crews 22 days to find Jones. The causes of death remain under investigation.

The coach will be buried at a nearby cemetery.