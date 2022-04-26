Police say persons of interest may have seen deadly shooting at recording studio

Police have new details in the murder of a metro Atlanta mother.

Police shared surveillance images of three persons of interest who may have witnessed the deadly shooting of 26-year-old Tanasia Conwell at a recording studio in East Point.

East Point police want to talk to the three people in the photos.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact East Point Detectives at 404-559-6300, email policedepartment@eastpointcity.org or remain anonymous and submit a tip to Crimestoppers online.

Police said Conwell was shot and killed outside of a recording studio on Nabell Avenue on Friday night.

The victim's mother, Arkevia Conwell, said she couldn't reach her daughter by phone. Her grandson broke the tragic news to her.

"I called my daughter, I got no answer, I continued to call, still didn’t get an answer, so I called my 5-year-old grandson phone when I called his phone he said, ‘Ma Keke… that boy shot my mom,’" Conwell recalled.

There is a GoFundMe page to help Tanasia’s mother take care of her three children.

A spokesperson for the city said it’s the second shooting at a recording studio in East Point in two months, but this is the first incident at this specific recording studio.

Who is Tanasia Conwell?

Tanisha was 26-years-old and a mother of three: ages 3, 5, and 7.

Her mother said she loved to dance and loved music.

Tanasia’s grandmother Felicia Conwell-Thomas said while the family is coming together to help raise her children, she won’t rest until the person responsible for her granddaughter’s death is behind bars.

"I can’t say rest in peace Tanasia because I’m not at peace until I see justice done," she said. "It’s time for the violence to stop."