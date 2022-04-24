Woman dies after shooting at East Point recording studio

A woman was fatally shot at an East Point recording studio, police confirmed.

East Point Police officers went to the studio located on Nabell Avenue Friday after receiving a ‘person shot’ call.

Authorities found a woman at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital where she later died as a result of her injuries, officials said.

The woman and the shooter are believed to have previously known each other.

Details on what led up to the shooting were not immediately known.

An investigation is ongoing.

Other deadly recording studio shootings

In early March, a man was shot and later died at a recording studio in East Point located at 1337 Cleveland Ave. The male victim died as a result of his injuries, police said.

The victim was later identified as 31-year-old Atlanta resident Tamunomiete Jim-Lawson.

Officials said the suspect and Jim-Lawson previously knew each other.

The male suspect was taken into custody at the location.

In a separate incident, two men were found shot dead outside a recording studio in southwest Atlanta in early December 2020.

The fatal shooting happened on Campbellton Road, near Fairburn Road.

Advertisement

The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office identified one of the victims as being 32-year-old Herman Gibbs.