Two men killed in shooting outside southwest Atlanta recording studio

Police were still working to identify two men who were found shot dead outside a recording studio in southwest Atlanta.

The shooting happened overnight Wednesday on Campbellton Road. The two men, who are believed to be between the ages of 25 and 30, were found dead just after midnight in the parking lot, police said.

We do know the whole incident took place in the parking lot, there is no indication that the shooting happened inside," Lt. Pete Malecki with the Atlanta Police Department said.

Witnesses told FOX 5 they saw a silver sedan speeding away from the area around the time of the shooting.

Investigators say they are looking for two potential gunman.

