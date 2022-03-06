1 dead, 1 arrested in shooting at East Point recording studio

East Point Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot at a recording studio Sunday evening.

According to investigators, the shooting happened at a studio located at 1337 Cleveland Ave. The male victim died as a result of his injuries, police said.

Officials said the suspect and the victim previously knew each other.

The male suspect was taken into custody at the location.

Details on what led up to the shooting were not immediately known.

Police said there is no threat to the public.

An investigation is underway.

