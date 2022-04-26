Man killed in shooting at DeKalb County gas station

article

DeKalb County police are investigating a deadly shooting at a gas station on Candler Road early Tuesday morning.

Officials have confirmed with FOX 5 that they were called to the Valero gas station just north of Interstate 20 shortly before 5 a.m. over reports of a shooting.

Several DeKalb County police officers and crime scene investigators are at the gas station. The victim's body remains at the scene as well.

Investigators have not released the identity of the victim or what led to the deadly shooting at this time.

The investigation is still in its early stages. If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the DeKalb County Police Department.