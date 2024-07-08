Mother of two killed in East Point block party shooting: 'Anybody's worst nightmare'

Andrea Priester's parents won't rest until their daughter's killer is behind bars.

The 24-year-old Atlanta woman was leaving a neighborhood block party in the area of Cedar Avenue and Harlan Drive in East Point at around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday when someone began shooting.

"They was leaving the party. I guess the block party got out of hand. They was leaving the party, and the car got shot up," the victim's father, Andrew Priester, told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes.

Medics rushed Priester to Grady Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police officials told FOX 5 that Priester and an unidentified man who was wounded in the shooting were innocent bystanders.

"This is anybody's worst nightmare. I'm just waiting to wake up," said Priester's mother, Sherry Woodberry.

The Roswell High School graduate was a single mother of two young sons. The children were with Priester's family when they received the devastating news.

No one was apprehended at the scene.

Police haven't said how many people were involved or whether they have identified any possible suspects.

Priester's parents are offering $1,000 as a reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

"They took our daughter, a niece, a cousin, a friend, a mother, for nothing, absolutely nothing," said Woodberry. "I just need answers. We need answers, some type of closure."

Priester's family has started a GoFundMe campaign to help support Andrea's sons after the tragic loss.