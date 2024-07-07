1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at East Point block party

article

Police are investigating a deadly double shooting at a block party in East Point late Saturday night.

Officials say the shooting happened around 11 p.m. on Cedar Avenue.

According to investigators, a group of people were leaving a block party when someone shot at their car.

The car then fled to Jefferson Avenue and called the police.

Medics rushed two people to Grady Memorial Hospital. Sadly, one of the victims was not able to survive their injuries. The condition of the other victim is unknown at this time.

FOX 5 cameras saw more than 100 evidence markers in the area around the shooting.

Police have not identified the gunman and are working to determine what led to the deadly violence.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call the East Point Police Department.