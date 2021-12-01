14-year-old Georgia girl killed by young brother during gun sale gone wrong, sheriff says

The younger brother of a 14-year-old Douglas County girl who was found shot at a gas station over the weekend is being accused of shooting his sister during a botched gun sale. That was just one of the many shocking details revealed by Douglas County Sheriff Tim Pounds during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

Wilson Brandon Scott III, 13, was charged with felony murder in the death of 14-year-old Kyra Scott. A second man, Yusef McArthur El, 19, was also charged with felony murder and robbery. Both remained in the Douglas County jail on Wednesday being held without bond. Sheriff Pounds said a third person is still being sought but did not release any further details.

"Kyra Scott's death is a tragedy of epic proportions. it's an unspeakable loss for her family. This loss is absolutely senseless and many are grappling as to how this could happen," said District Attorney Dalia Racine.

Sheriff Pounds said deputies and emergency crews were initially dispatched to a home in the 3200 block of Vicki Lane, but were rerouted to the Marathon gas station on Stewart Mill Road.

"Once we arrived, three people in the car, we observed there was a young girl in the vehicle who appeared to have been shot," the sheriff said.

"They pulled her out and she was lifeless. You could tell that she wasn’t breathing. There was an officer nearby who helped with taking her out of the car and they were holding her up on the ground," said Jaquan Straughn, who was in the parking lot at the time.

"She had a little brother who was going irate. He was going crazy seeing his sister not breathing. He was saying, ‘Don’t die. Don’t die,’ repeatedly," Straughn said.

Sheriff Pounds said deputies learned the shooting took place at a home on Vicki Lane and started their investigation there. What they uncovered was disturbing.

"We determined, and the young kid admitted to, 13-year-old brother, admitted shooting his sister," the sheriff said. "But all of this come about from what was going on inside the home."

The sheriff said the 13-year-old boy was making weapons, semi-machine guns, and selling them on the streets of metro Atlanta.

Yusef McArthur El was supposed to purchase the weapon from the young boy but had other ideas, investigators said.

"The folks that he made the weapon for come to pick it up and a robbery took place, he was going to rob him, take the gun instead of purchase the gun," the sheriff said. "That's when the shots were fired."

The sheriff said instead of shooting the man trying to rob him, the 13-year-old shot his sister.

"He shot his sister. And it is so sad for this to happen, but a mother losing two kids at one time," the sheriff said. "And that kind of stuff goes on right under your nose and you never know about it. A 13-year-old kid probably only weighs about 80 pounds, is able to do, make a weapon from start to finish, at 13 years old."

Investigators said they are working to track how long the young boy had been selling weapons and to whom. Detectives said there are still many unanswered questions.

"Kyra Scott by all accounts was a beautiful and kind soul, and nothing that is done in this case will bring her back," said DA Racine.

The district attorney said once the investigation is complete, her office will evaluate the proper charges.

Wednesday evening, friends in the Lawrenceville neighborhood where Krya used to live gathered to remember her. They shared stories and prayed.

"I was there when she was born and blinked my eyes and she was 14 and now she's gone and... she's not replaceable, so," her aunt said.

The candlelight vigil was capped by a balloon release.

A GoFundMe page was set up by Kyra's older sister to help offset the costs of funeral and burial services.

