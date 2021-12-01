Public safety expert weighs in on dangers of domestic violence calls for law enforcement

Domestic violence calls can be among the most dangerous for law enforcement.

Just in the past month, three local law enforcement officers have been killed during domestic violence calls.

Jackson County sheriff's deputy Lena Marshal, Henry County Police Officer Paramhans Desai passed away in November.

Clayton County Field Training Officer Henry Laxson was killed on Tuesday. Clayton County Officer Alex Chandler was also hurt during that shooting but is expected to survive.

Cedric Alexander, the former Dekalb County Public Safety Director, said these recent deaths show just how dangerous and unpredictable domestic disturbance calls can be.

He said officers can find themselves in the middle of a situation that may have already escalated.

"Officers are responding to scene where usually people are emotional and it's usually with a great deal of intensity," Alexander said.

He said they could also be faced with violence by someone who knew officers would be showing up.

"You may have situations where you may respond and someone has taken up a very offensive posture waiting on their arrival," Alexander said.

While the officers can't predict what'll happen when they respond, Alexander said those calling 911 can help prepare them.

"From the time that call is called in and it's moved up to dispatch and dispatch sends it to the officer, and the officers get there, things could have gotten worse. As much information as you can share with your officers make it a much better for officers to be safe so they can help you be safe," he said.

