Suspect who wounded 2 DeKalb deputies dies in shootout, sheriff says

DeKalb Sheriff Melody Maddox said the man accused of shooting and injuring two DeKalb County Sheriff's deputies Wednesday morning in Lithonia is now dead.

Officials said they pursued 38-year-old Edward Allen Gatling to a wooded area near Wellington Circle in Lithonia, near the initial incident. Law enforcement swarmed the area with weapons on Wednesday afternoon.

Gatling fired shots at officers, Maddox said. Gatling was hit by gunfire. Authorities attempted to save his life, but he died, Maddox said.

No law enforcement personnel were injured in the shootout, Maddox said.

Someone from the community called to report a suspicious individual, which turned out to be Gatling.

"I'm just asking for the community to trust us," Maddox said. "They need to trust us and know we're here to do our job. Our job is to make sure the community is safe. We cannot do our job without the support of them, and thankfully that's what happened."

According to his arrest warrant, Gatlin is accused of shooting another Lithonia resident multiple times with a rifle after an altercation at a business on DeKalb Industrial Boulevard on Oct. 14.

The sheriff's office confirmed to FOX 5 that the shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. on Wellington Circle as the officers were trying to serve a warrant for aggravated assault with the intent to murder. Officials say the suspect shot through the door of his home, injuring the officers. Deputies did not return fire.

"I didn’t know what was happening," said resident Dwayne Armstrong. "And then you hear a big boom like they hit the door in. and then after that, you hear a bunch of gunshots—probably 25 shots."

Video taken by a resident's Ring camera in the neighborhood shows one of the injured deputies crawling to the front porch of the home and out of the field of fire.

"Living next door, I wouldn’t think nobody right next door would be accused of something like this," Armstrong said.

Edward Gattling (DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

One deputy was hit in the abdomen and the other was hit in the leg. Both have been transported to Grady Hospital where one is in surgery and the other is in stable condition.

The deputies have been identified as Deputy Aaron Jackson and Deputy Ja'rad Hunt. Both are veteran deputies, DeKalb Sheriff Melody Maddox said while giving an update on their conditions.

"Mr. Gatling, Edward Gatling, I know you are out there, you will be brought to custody, you will be taken in. We will not tolerate this," Maddox said.

Both of the deputies injured are "conscious and alert," Akies also said.

Investigators have blocked Covington Highway between Phillips Road and Panola Road as part of their investigation. Drivers and pedestrians should avoid the area out of concern for their safety.

