Body cam shows Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna grabbing wife's neck

Police body camera footage shows Atlanta Braves Outfielder Marcell Ozuna with his hand at his wife's neck as the officer responded to an alleged domestic dispute in May.

The video, which was first obtained by TMZ Sports, shows a Sandy Springs Police Department officer walking to the front door of the residence when he encounters Ozuna, an unidentified man and presumably his wife, Genesis Ozuna.

"Get your hands off her," the officer is heard saying in the video.

The officer drew his stun gun and pointed it at Ozuna who raised his hands and complied with the officer's commands to "get on the ground."

Another officer enters the residence later in the video.

"He was actively choking her when I walked up," the first officer said.

Ozuna was wearing a cast on his arm from a wrist injury he suffered days earlier. Ozuna was on the injured list at the time of the incident.

"What's wrong with your arm?" the second officer asked.

"I play baseball," Ozuna replied.

Genesis Ozuna told police when the officer entered the home Marcell Ozuna was hitting her on the had with phones and grabbing her by the neck. Police said at the time of the incident Genesis Ozuna had visible injuries, but she was not taken to the hospital.

Major League Baseball announced Marcell Ozuna retroactively served a 20-game suspension for violating the league's domestic violence policy, freeing him to play during the 2022 season.

Commissioner Rob Manfred called the retroactive suspension "appropriate" in a statement on Monday:

"My office has completed its investigation into the allegations that Marcell Ozuna violated Major League Baseball’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. Having reviewed the totality of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Ozuna violated our Policy and that discipline is appropriate."

The Atlanta Braves supported MLB's retroactive suspension of the Braves outfielder:

"Any instance of domestic violence is unacceptable, and we fully support the decision by the Commissioner’s Office regarding Marcell. We are encouraged to know that Marcell has accepted full responsibility for his actions and is taking the necessary measures to learn and grow from the situation."

The Braves signed Ozuna to a four-year contract prior to the 2021 MLB season. The contract has an option in 2025.

The last game Ozuna played for Atlanta was on May 25.

The Fulton County District Attorney's office dropped felony charges against Ozuna after an investigation and decided to charge him with battery and simple assault, both misdemeanors.

Ozuna entered into a pre-trial intervention program after entering an agreement with Fulton County prosecutors.

