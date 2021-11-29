Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna retroactively suspended 20 games, free to return in 2022

article

Major League Baseball announced Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna retroactively served a 20-game suspension for violating the league's domestic violence policy, freeing him to play during the 2022 season.

Ozuna was arrested in May in Sandy Springs after an alleged incident when officers witnessed him strangling his wife. Ozuna was on the injured list at the time of the incident.

In a statement Monday, Major League Baseball said Ozuna was on unpaid administrative leave between Sept. 10 and the conclusion of the 2021 season. Commissioner Rob Manfred called the retroactive suspension "appropriate" in a statement on Monday:

"My office has completed its investigation into the allegations that Marcell Ozuna violated Major League Baseball’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. Having reviewed the totality of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Ozuna violated our Policy and that discipline is appropriate."

The Atlanta Braves supported Manfred's retroactive suspension of the Braves outfielder:

"Any instance of domestic violence is unacceptable, and we fully support the decision by the Commissioner’s Office regarding Marcell. We are encouraged to know that Marcell has accepted full responsibility for his actions and is taking the necessary measures to learn and grow from the situation."

The Braves signed Ozuna to a four-year contract prior to the 2021 MLB season. The contract has an option in 2025.

The last game Ozuna played for Atlanta was on May 25.

The Fulton County District Attorney's office dropped felony charges against Ozuna after an investigation and decided to charge him with battery and simple assault, both misdemeanors.

Ozuna entered into a pre-trial intervention program after entering an agreement with Fulton County prosecutors.

