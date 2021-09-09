Braves star Marcel Ozuna agrees to complete intervention program

Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcel Ozuna will take part in a pre-trial intervention program after entering an agreement with Fulton County prosecutors.

Ozuna appeared in court Thursday morning via Zoom.

Sandy Springs police arrested Ozuna in May after he allegedly hit and strangled his wife during an argument.

In July, prosecutors reduced the two felony counts against him to misdemeanor charges.

In court Thursday, prosecutors walked the judge through a long list of conditions. Ozuna's attorneys say it took a lot of work to get to this agreement.

"Your attorney negotiated virtual PTI, is that correct?," the judge asked. "Yes, your honor," Ozuna responded.

Appearing via video, Ozuna told the judge he agreed to the pre-trial intervention negotiated by his attorney and the Fulton County District Attorney's Office.

He is scheduled to be back in court on Jan. 13, 2022.

It is unclear how the agreement will play into Ozuna's standing with the Braves. Major League Baseball’s Department of Investigations had planned to review the matter under the joint domestic violence policy in place between MLB and the players association.

"We learned of Marcell Ozuna’s arrest earlier this evening and immediately informed the Commissioner’s Office," the Braves said in a statement at the time of Ozuna's arrest. "The Braves fully support Major League Baseball’s policy on domestic violence which stresses to the fullest that our society cannot and will not tolerate domestic violence in any form. Until the investigation is completed, we will have no further comment and all inquiries into the matter should be referred to the Office of the Commissioner."

Ozuna re-signed with Atlanta in February on a $65 million, four-year deal after a stellar first season with the Braves in 2020.

